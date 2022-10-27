Bigg Boss Oct 26 Written Update: Archana Gautam Fired As Captain, Abdu Rozik And Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Patch Up And More

The ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house continues to witness intense drama and arguments amongst housemated. On Day 26 of the latest season of ‘Bigg Boss’, politician turned actor Archana Guatam was fired from captaincy by Bigg Boss himself. Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare’s bond continues to win over fans and much more happened in the house.

Read all the top updates and highlights from October 26’s episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’:

Archana Gautam Fired As Captain

In the starting of the episode, Archana can be seen cribbing about being the captain and how she does not wish to continue. Later, Bigg Boss calls Archana and reprimands her for not taking her duties and role seriously and thus, she is removed from the captain’s position.

Priyanka And Abdu’s Heart-To-Heart Talk

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was seen being concerned with Abdu Rozik and went up to him to ask what was bothering him. To this, Abdu tells Priyanka about what he did not like and the duo have a heart to heart conversation. Priyanka tells Abdu she will always wish for the best for him and the two clear the air.

Captaincy Task

After Archana’s removal from he captaincy, Bigg Boss assigns a task to housemates and says whoever sits on the throne first will become the new house captain. Shiv Thakare wins the task. Later, Archana is given an option to choose between a week’s ration or drop Shiv from captaincy. Archana decides to remove Shiv from captaincy.

Bigg Boss then announces towards the end of the day that no one is the captain of the house currently.

Nimrit And Gautam’s Heated Argument

Gautam Vig got into a heated argument with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia over the captaincy task. Housemates are told by Bigg Boss that Nimrit let go off a week’s ration to make Shiv captain. This irks Guatam who then makes fun of Nimrit saying that she has found new friends and gives them priority, to which Nimrit says that Gautam has not been there for her when she needed him.