Bigg Boss: Sonali Phogat, Dolly Bindra And Other Most Abusive Contestants On Salman Khan's Show

‘Bigg Boss 16’ will premiere this week, with host Salman Khan reprising his role in the reality show. The controversial reality show will see several participants from the world of films and television enter the ‘Bigg Boss’ house as contestants on the show.

Over the years, the Salman Khan-hosted show has seen contestants behave violently and abusively during their stint in the house. ‘A few of them have even got to the extent of getting into physical fights with their co-contestants, and ended up being thrown out of the house.

Take a look at the contestants on the show who behaved abusively:

Kamaal R Khan

Also known as ‘KRK’, the film critic was criticized for his unruly behavior inside the house and for creating ruckus with his words.

Raja Chaudhry

Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband, Raja Chaudhry became known for his bad behavior inside the house and was disliked by his co-contestants.

Sonali Phogat

The late politician got into a war of words with fellow contestants during her stint in the show and was also seen hurling abuses.

Pooja Mishra

‘The spare me’ contestant threw tantrums multiple times inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house and was later evicted for the same.

Imam Siddique

Imam Siddique was one of the most disliked contestants amongst fans of the show. He was also reprimanded by host Salman Khan for his behavior.

Palak Johal

Palak Johal aka Gurmeet Kaur, who also appeared in MTV’s famous reality show, ‘Roadies Season 6’, became one of the most abusive contestants of the popular reality show. Even after her exit, she continued to lash out at contestants and called the entire show ‘fake’.

Dolly Bindra

Dolly Bindra was undoubtedly one of the most controversial celebrities inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. During her ugly spat with Shweta Tiwari, Dolly hurled many abusive words at the television star.

The all new season of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ will premiere on television and OTT on October 1.