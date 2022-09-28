Bigg Boss: Love Stories That Started And Ended Inside The Bigg Boss House

The new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ is all set to premiere this week on October 1. The controversial reality show will see the return of Salman Khan as the host of the show.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ will see several new contestants as well as some ex-contestants enter the show. Names of popular television personalities like Karan Kundrra, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan have recently popped up, who’ll be entering as ‘senior’ inside the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house.

Over the years, ‘Bigg Boss’ has seen several love stories bloom over the years. Popular names like Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash and Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s cute stories won over fans’ hearts and went on to stay together even after their season ended.

Unfortunately, not every love story has a happy ending. There have been couples inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house who got together and broke up during their stint on the reality show.

Take a look at 5 such couples whose romantic saga ended with the show:

Payal Rohatgi and Rahul Mahajan

Former friends Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi got close during the show’s run in 2008. The duo were seen spending most of their time together and had developed a close bond. However, they went separate ways right after the show ended.

Veena Mallik and Ashmit Patel

Back in 2010, Pakistani actress Veena Malik and Bollywood actor Ashmit Patel got too close inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. At one point, even Salman Khan had to intervene between the couple and told them to stop their PDA. The couple parted ways soon after the show.

Pooja Bedi and Akashdeep Saigal

Also known as Sky, Akashdeep Saigal developed special feelings for co-contestant Pooja Bedi on the show. The former even got a tattoo named after Bedi. The duo’s relationship did not continue for long after their season ended.

Karishma Kotak and Vishal Karwal

After hitting on another co-contestant, actor Vishal Karwal started spending quality time with model Karishma Kotak. The duo made for a good looking couple, but their romance failed to blossom.

Tanisha Mukherji and Armaan Kohli

After creating several controversies inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house back in their season, Tanisha and Armaan parted ways shortly after the end of the season.