Bigg Boss: Afsana Khan, Rahul Mahajan And Other Contestants Who Were Thrown Out Of The Show

Afsana Khan and Rahul Mahajan were thrown out of the 'Bigg Boss' house. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The latest season of ‘Bigg Boss’, ‘Bigg Boss 16’, will premiere on television as well as OTT platform on October 1. The controversial show hosted by Salman Khan will see new drama and twists unfold during its 100+ day duration.

While many contestants have found fame and popularity during their stint in the show, several contestants have been called out for their unruly behavior inside the house. From Dolly Bindra to Swami Om, take a look at the list of contestants who were asked to exit the show for their bad behavior:

Afsana Khan

The famous singer, who has delivered chartbuster hits like ‘Titliyan’ featuring Sargun Mehta and Harrdy Sandhu, created a riot inside the house during her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 15.’ She got into heated arguments with co-contestant Shamita Shetty and was later asked to go outside the house.

Vikas Gupta

Popularly known as the mastermind of his season, Vikas Gupta was shown the exit gate from the house after he pushed fellow contestant Arshi Khan into the swimming pool.

Dolly Bindra

Owing to her bad behavior and abusive language, Dolly Bindra was asked to leave the house.

Swami Om

After misbehaving with show’s host Salman Khan and failing to cooperate with other housemates, the late Swami was thrown out of the house.

Priyank Sharma

Priyank Sharma indulged in a fight with Vikas Gupta, which allegedly got physical and Priyank was thus asked to leave the house.

Kushal Tandon

While getting into an argument with then-girlfriend Gauahar Khan, Kushal Tandon got into a physical argument with VJ Andy and was asked to leave the house. Gauahar too accompanied him and left the show at the time.

Kamaal R Khan

Popularly known as KRK, Kamaal R Khan threw a bottle at fashion designer Rohit Verma, which mistakenly hurt Shamita Shetty. KRK was then asked to leave the house.

Rahul Mahajan

Rahul Mahajan along with Raja Chaudhury, Zulfi Sayed and Ashutosh Kaushik tried to jump out of the house. Rahul then took the responsibility of all the men and was reprimanded by Bigg Boss by being asked to leave the house.