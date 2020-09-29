Bigg Boss season 14 is all set to slay the small screen from October 13. Ahead of the release, have a look at the times when show host Salman Khan lost his temper.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the last few years, Bigg Boss has broken its own records in terms of TRP and controversies as well. Each season brings a lot of drama and fun, but the most intriguing thing about the show is host Salman Khan. Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who has completed 11 years of his association with Bigg Boss, has also lost his calm on the BB contestants. Dabangg actor guides the contestants throughout the season and gives them strong doze on their wrong actions in the special episode 'Weekend Ka Vaar'.

When Salman Khan schooled Priyanka Jagga

Priyanka Jagga participated in the 7th season of Bigg Boss. She was among one of the most talked contestants from that season. She used to remain embroiled in controversies at that time. Once she messed with host Salman Khan and crossed her limits in the house. Then, the Jai Ho actor asked her to watch her tone.

When Salman Khan lashed out on Paras Chhabra

Paras Chhabra entered Bigg Boss Season 13 in 2019 and grabbed a lot of attention for his both inside and outside controversies. A number of times Paras Chhabra fought with Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and other contestants of that season. But, he had a heated argument with Salman Khan about making comments on his ex-girlfriend Aakanksha Puri.

When Salman Khan taught lessons to Romil Chaudhary

Romil Chaudhary entered Bigg Boss season 12 as a commoner but he managed to keep the audience's eyes on him because of his aggression and planning plottings. He made several comments on female contestants for which Salman taught him some important lessons.

When Shehnaaz Gill forced Salman to scold her

Shehnaaz Gill has been seen in Bigg Boss Season 13 and gained a lot of popularity from the show. Her unique style and cuteness won host Salmans's heart too. But, in one of the episodes, she went crazy and didn't even listen to Salman. That was a historical day in Bigg Boss' history because Salman himself entered the house and handled the situation.

When Salman Khan lashed out on Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta, who is popularly known as the mastermind of Bigg Boss season 11, kept Salman Khan angry because of unethical ideas of performing tasks. Salman lashed out on him for his wrong deeds and lost his calm on the BB stage.

