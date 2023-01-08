Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Akshay Kelkar Wins; Apurva Nemlekar Becomes First Runner-Up & Kiran Mane 2nd; Rakhi Sawant Takes Home Rs 9 Lakh

The finale episode of Mahesh Manjrekar show, Bigg Boss Marathi 4, saw Akshay Kelkar, Apurva Nemlekar, Amruta Dhongade, Kiran Mane and Rakhi Sawant among top 5 finalists. Contestant Akshay Kelkar finally won the prestigious trophy of Bigg Boss Marathi 4.

Akshay Kelkar lifted the trophy of the show and received prize money of Rs. 15,55,000, a gold necklace set from the sponsors. He also received Rs 5 lakh from the sponsors for being the 'Best Captain' of the house

A Brief About Finale Episode:

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 finalist Vikas Patil entered the activity area to meet the finalists of the show and announced a golden opportunity for the finalists. He offered them Rs 5 lakh and whoever accepted the briefcase, had to leave the game. Initially, they refuse to do it. Then, he offered yet another bag which has Rs 2 lakh and they all again refused to accept it. Later, Bigg Boss sent yet another briefcase which had Rs 2 lakh more. Rakhi tried to convince Kiran and eventually took the briefcase of Rs 9 lakh and left the race.

At first, Kiran Mane and Akshay Kelkar were exempt from being eliminated. Amruta Dhongade was ultimately eliminated in fourth place. He broke down into tears while saying goodbye to the house. In an interaction with Mahesh Manjrekar, he said that Akshay Kelkar ought to win the competition.

Kiran Mane also got eliminated in the third position. The top 2 finalists were Akshay Kelkar and Apurva Nemlekar. Mahesh Manjrekar and Kiran talked to one another. Although she got a little emotional, she was content to have survived for 100 days in the house.

Later, Bigg Boss announced Akshay Kelkar As the winner of Marathi Season 4. It is pertinent to note that actor Akshay Kelkar rose to fame with the TV show Nima Denzongpa. He became the 'strongest' player in Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house within no time.