Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Top 4: Check List Of Contestants Who Will Enter Bigg Boss Season 9

BIGG BOSS Kannada finally concluded on Friday with the host Kiccha Sudeep announcing the name of the best performers who will enter into the television series of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.

The contestants including Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan, Rakesh Adiga, and Saniya Iyer will now be seen in the upcoming high-voltage drama reality show which is all set to premiere on television on September 24, 2022. The winners were also awarded a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

The grand finale started with eight contestants. The name of the finalists includes Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan Guruji, Sonu Srinivas Gowda, Sanya Iyer, Somanna Machimada, and Jayashree Aradhaya.

Bigg Boss Kannada was among one of the most watched and loved shows in the South industry. The grand finale of the show was not only filled with entertainment and laughter but also many emotional moments as the finalists revisited all the memories in the house and cherished the beautiful moments.

The video played during the show made the contestants nostalgic, while they recalled the time they spent in Bigg Boss' house.

Meanwhile, Somanna Machimada was the last contestant to get evicted from the show. Machimada also shared a hearty conversation with the host and talked about his journey in the show. "I am proud that I have a comeback as a true fighter," he said.

The show concluded with the finalists exiting the Bigg Boss house after spending their final moments in the house.