Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Winner: Roopesh Shetty Lifts The Trophy, Rakesh Adiga Emerges As Runner-Up

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 hosted its much-awaited grand finale on new year's eve and Roopesh Shetty emerged as the winner of this season. Meanwhile, Rakesh Adiga was announced as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Host Kiccha Sudeep gave the trophy to Roopesh Shetty, who also won the cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

The four contestants made it to the top 15--Roopesh Shetty, Rupesh Rajanna, Deepika Das, and Rakesh Adiga. Deepika and Rupesh became the second and the third runner-up respectively.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 happened in two parts. The first part was aired on December 30.

The winner Roopesh Shetty works in Tulu, Kannada, and Konkani films and is also a radio jockey and a model. He participated in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1 and emerged as the winner. Whereas, Runner-up Rakesh Adiga is a Sandalwood actor, who also participated in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1.

Deepika Das is an actor, who has worked in Sandalwood and Tollywood film industry. The actress previously participated in the 7th season of Bigg Boss Kannada back in 2019 and was one of the finalists as well. Rupesh Rajanna is an actor, businessman, and mimicry artist.

Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan Guruji, Divya Uruduga, Rakesh Adiga, Prashanth Sambargi, Sanya Iyer, Aishwarya Pissay, Arun Sagar, Kavyashree Gowda, Darsh Chandrappa, Anupama Gowda, Rupesh Rajanna, Amulya Gowda, Vinod Gobaragala, and Neha Gowda were the contestants of Bigg Boss Season 9 Kannada.

Bigg Boss Season 9 Grand Finale was aired on Colors Kannada Television channel. The viewers can stream the finale online on Voot as well.