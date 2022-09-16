Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Grand Finale: Jayashree Aradhya, Jashwanth Bopanna Evicted; Check List Of Finalists Here

With high-voltage drama, and six weeks of full entertainment is all set to come to an end as the Bigg Boss OTT Kannada will premiere the grand finale today (September 15). The grand finale is being hosted by South's famous face Kiccha Sudeep.

The grand finale of the reality show is being premiered on the OTT platform Voot, and the audience can switch to VOOT to catch the live updates of the show. The top finalist of the show who is in the race for the trophy are Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan Guruji, Sonu Srinivas Gowda, Sanya Iyer, Somanna Machimada, and Jayashree Aradhaya.

However, with the latest update, Jayshree Aradhya became the first finalist to get evicted from the show's grand finale. After Jayshree Aradhya's eviction, the host of the show Kiccha Sudeep called the actress on stage and showed her journey video on the show.

Watching the video, the actress became a little emotional and said that one thing she will try to learn is to "Sober down the anger issues".

After Jayashree, Jashwant Bopanna became the second contestant who got evicted from the show. Meanwhile, numerologist Aryavardhan became the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 house. After Aryavardhan, Roopesh Shetty becomes the second contestant who will mark his presence in the BB Kannada Season 9. The third contestant who will enter the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 will be Rakesh Adiga.

Somanna Machimada became the fouth person to get evicted from the reality show.

The four best contestants will make it to the Bigg Boss Kannada television season of the reality show.

The show is among one of the most watched and loved shows in the South industry. Meanwhile, the grand finale of the show is filled with lots of entertainment and thrilling performances from earlier evicted contestants. One of the evicted contestants Nandini created magic on the floor with her dance moves.

Now, people are eagerly waiting for the show to come to an end as with that the person who will lift the trophy will be revealed.