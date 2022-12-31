Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 will come to an end with a grand season finale. As the world will welcome 2023, the winner of Bigg Boss 9 will be declared as well. The winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs along with a trophy.

Bigg Boss Season 19 Kannada - The Finalist:

The four contestants- Roopesh Shetty, Rupesh Rajanna, Deepika Das, and Rakesh Adiga gave their best and fought the other 15 contestants to reach the finale and only one of them will lift the winner's trophy.

Bigg Boss Season 19 Kannada- The contestants:

Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan Guruji, Divya Uruduga, Rakesh Adiga, Prashanth Sambargi, Sanya Iyer, Aishwarya Pissay, Arun Sagar, Kavyashree Gowda, Darsh Chandrappa, Anupama Gowda, Rupesh Rajanna, Amulya Gowda, Vinod Gobaragala, and Neha Gowda were the contestants of Bigg Boss Season 9 Kannada. The show is hosted by actor Kiccha Sudeep.

Bigg Boss Season 19 Kannada - Date and Time of Finale:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors Kannada Official (@colorskannadaofficial)

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Grand Finale: Date, Time, Prize Money, All You Need To Know About Kiccha Sudeep's Show

Bigg Boss Season 9 Grand Finale will be on Colors Kannada Television channel. The viewers can stream the finale online on Voot as well. The final will air on December 31 at 7:30 pm. The first part of Bigg Boss Season 9 Kannada finale was aired on December 30.

Bigg Boss Season 19 Kannada - About the finalists:

Deepika Das is an actor, who has worked in Sandalwood and Tollywood film industry. The actress previously participated in the 7th season of Bigg Boss Kannada back in 2019 and was one of the finalists as well.

Rupesh Rajanna is an actor, businessman, and mimicry artist. Meanwhile, Rakesh Adiga is a Sandalwood actor, who also participated in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1.

Roopesh Shetty works in Tulu, Kannada, and Konkani films and is also a radio jockey and a model. He participated in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1 and emerged as the winner.