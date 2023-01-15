Bigg Boss Jan 15 Written Updates: Sajid Khan Exits BB House; Nimrit, Sumbul, Shiv Break Down Into Tears

The Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Season 16 was quite intense. The show witnessed some uninvited people donning black outfits with their faces covered and guns in their hands who uninvitedly entered the house and surrounded Sajid Khan. Soon after this, Bigg Boss bid an emotional adieu to Sajid, leaving all the contestants in shock. Here's a look at the major highlights of BB16 Sunday episode:

Tina Datta Nimrit Ahluwalia Clarify Things

Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur cleared out things up between them. The duo then decided not to keep grudges from now on. They even realized that they should have talked about it before.

Archana Gautam Tries To Be Extra Sweet

During the whole episode, Archana Gautam tried to be extra sweet to her fellow contestants which shocks everyone.

Shalin Bhanot And Priyanka Plan Together

As the finale episode is nearing, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary team up and discuss the planning of the game.

After some time, Priyanka cleared out things up with co-contestant and ex-friend, Soundarya. While Priyanka stated that she never felt a true friendship with Soundarya, the latter said that she was attached to Choudhary and ex-contestant Ankit Gupta as they were their first friends in the BB16 house.

Cooking Competition

Bigg Boss asked all the male contestants of the house to come forward for the cooking competition. Among Shiv and Shalin, the former won the game.

Sajid Khan Exits The Show

After some uninvited men enter the house, Bigg Boss asked everyone to come to the garden area. Bigg Boss brought up Sajid's struggle of staying locked in the house for four years and then joining the BB house. Nimrit Kaur, Shiv, and Sumbul broke down into tears after knowing that Sajid will exit the show.