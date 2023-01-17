Bigg Boss Hikes Ration Budget To Rs 10 Lakh For This Week; Housemates In Shock | Watch

Inmates getting ready for the task in the promo of Bigg Boss 16 (Image Credits:@colorstv/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 16 is inching closer to its finale week with tensions running high for the sake of survival and winning inside the house. With each task, the makers are raising the bar inside the house which is making the show more entertaining to witness, bringing a ton of drama and nasty fights.

In the newly released promo of Bigg Boss 16, the inmates will be seen going on an expensive grocery shopping where the ration rates are touching the sky which seems to be worth the weight in gold.

Releasing the promo, the caption of the clip read, "Ration task mein bharenge gharwaale container of happiness." Nimrit serving as the captain of the task, earned her a direct entry to the finale week if till then she will be able to keep her throne entact, whereas Soundarya, Tina, Shalin, and Sumbul are all nominated for eviction.

In the ration task for this week, Bigg Boss has decided that the ration of the house will be sold for an amount equal to Rs 10 Lakhs of the prize money, where the flour packet is Rs 50,000 and milk cartons are 75,000 each.

In the clip, inmates patiently wait for Bigg Boss to state the rules of the game, where first Shalin is seen shocked inside the ration house, followed by Soundarya. She is seen opting for a milk carton for her friend Archana making Bigg Boss and the other inmates in utter confusion.

The limelight then shifts to Archana and Shiv, where Archana claims that Shiv also has plans to exchange his rations, leading to a war of words between the two. Shiv is seen saying that Archana has dirty motives and a bad mindset and should be ashamed of harboring such thoughts and actions.

Soon the comment section gets flooded with people taking sides, where the majority of the users ask Archana to step out of the game but point out Shiv to be accurate with his words. One social media user wrote, "Shiv ryt hai ye archna kabhi achh perform nhi krti bss muhh chlati hai," while another wrote, "Archana sudharne wali nahi hai kitna bhi samjhao or iska Hamesha khane pr Hi Hota hai kuch na kuch."

Bigg Boss airs on ColorsTV at 10:00 PM from Monday to Friday, and at 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday.