Bigg Boss Highest Paid Contestants: Sreesanth To Hina Khan, Contestant Who Charged A Bomb For Salman Khan's Reality Show

Salman Khan's reality shows Bigg Boss season 16 is set to premiere on the TV screens on October 1. The show is among one of the most watched reality shows in India, and fans cannot keep calm as the premier date of the show is just near the corner. The show is filled with juicy gossip, revelation, high-voltage drama, heated arguments, and entertainment.

All the contestant from different background becomes part of the show. Whether from a cricket background or the music industry, several renowned names have become a part of the show over several seasons, and some even get the whooping amount for signing the show.

Here in this article, we bring you the top 5 contestants who have charged the whooping amount for doing the show.

1. Sreesanth

The former cricketer was a part of Bigg Boss season 12, and at the end of the game, the cricketer became the second runner-up of the show. Sreesanth is one of the highest-paid individuals on the show.

According to the source cited by Times Of India, Sreesanth was initially very hesitant to take part in the Bigg Boss show and agreed only because Salman Khan has always been fond of him. The channel officials also spoke to him many times before he was convinced. He was given a grand entry by Salman into the show which is proof of how much the channel and Salman respect Sreesanth."

Further, the source revealed that the cricket player took Rs 50 lakh per week.

2. Hina Khan

TV screen queen Hina Khan is another celebrity who has received a whooping amount for being on the show. As per a report in the entertainment portal 'Koimoi', the diva has been paid a whopping Rs. 72 lacs for her two-week stay in the house.

3. Rimi Sen

The 'Hungama' actress appeared in the Bigg Boss season and was paid a huge amount for appearing on the show. As per media reports, the actress received 2 crores for signing the show.

4. Tanishaa Mukherji

Tanishaa's career took a U-turn with her entry into Bigg Boss. Reports claim that the actress charged 7.5 lakh per week, and she stayed in the house for good 10 weeks.

5. Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is a name in itself. The TV queen has won millions of hearts, and with that, she became the winner of the fourth season. As per reports, the actress charged Rs 5 Lakh fees for her stay per week.