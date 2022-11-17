Bigg Boss Fumes With Anger, Seal Smoking Room After Contestants Smoke In The Open

BIGG Boss 16: The latest episode of the reality show saw the wrath of Bigg Boss highly criticizing the contestants for not abiding by the rules of the house. After continuous warnings, several contestants continued to smoke in the open area on national television.

Many housemates in the game tend to ignore the actions, however, the host of the show Salman Khan also warned several contestants to stop smoking in the open despite having a smoking room for the contestants.

Thus, after continuous warnings, for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, the smoking room was sealed by the makers and they also added a sign that read “Hum bewakoof hai.” The contestants regularly are provided with cigarettes according to their needs and thus are provided a separate space that is not telecasted on national television.

As it is not allowed to smoke on National Television in the Bigg Boss house, the pictures of filmmaker Sajid Khan surfaced online from the show which quickly went viral catching the attention of the audience.

Many people trolled the filmmaker for setting up a bad example on national television as several ‘under 18’ aged viewers also see the show. However, later on, other contestants including Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta were also seen smoking in the open and were heavily criticized by the viewers and makers of the show.

The contestants later on, were seen apologizing to Bigg Boss and Salman Khan and thus requested for resuming the supply of cigarettes. Bigg Boss also summoned all the contestants in the garden area and strictly asked them to tell reasons why they have the urge to smoke.

Bigg Boss reality shows have always been the platform of drama, fights, and controversies where one can get a daily dose of gossip and chaos on the launch. With contestants revealing their frustration and challenges week after week, the show gains a successful rating and is one of the most viewed reality shows for years.