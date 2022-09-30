Bigg Boss: Popular Love Affairs That Continued Even After The Show Ended

‘Bigg Boss’ has established itself as one controversial reality show over the years. Several contestants have found fame, popularity, relationships and even life partners during their stint on the show.

Be it the close bond between late actor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, television heartthrobs Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash or the friendship turned into love story of best friends Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, take a look at some relationships that continued even after the show ended:

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla

One of the most famous couples in the history of ‘Bigg Boss’, ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill made for a power couple throughout their season. Fondly dubbed as ‘SidNaz’ by their fans, the duo continued being close friends years after the show ended.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

‘Bigg Boss 15’ couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met and fell in love on the sets of the show. The duo formed a close bond inside the house and are still going strong.

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan

One of the most unexpected love stories of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan’s relationship grew stronger outside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house and the two are already making wedding plans.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz

‘Bigg Boss 13’ star couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz made for a good looking duo and are still together years after their season ended.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon

When Kushal Tandon was asked to exit the show for his unruly behavior, Gauahar Khan too accompanied her man and left the show with him. The duo’s relationship went on for several years after their season.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

Aly Goni entered the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house to support his best friend, Jasmin Bhasin. But life had different plans, and the two fell head over heels for each other. Jasmin and Ali are often spotted going on holidays together and are going strong.

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula

Winner of ‘Bigg Boss 9’, Prince Narula confessed his liking for fellow contestant Yuvika Chaudhary on the show. The two connected after the show and have now been happily married for years.