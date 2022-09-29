Bhojpuri Stars In Bigg Boss: Monalisa To Manoj Tiwari, Bhojpuri Celebs Who Appeared In Salman Khan's Show

The high-voltage reality show 'Bigg Boss' is set to return to the TV screens. One of the most watched TV shows, Bigg Boss house witnesses contestants from all the background. Whether it is the music industry, Bollywood, Bhojpuri, or the comedy industry. However, what always makes the show entertaining is the juicy gossip, fights, romance, and face-off competitions.

Bigg Boss is famous for hosting celebs from all the different spectrums of the industry. While people are eagerly waiting for the show to hit the TV screens, here we bring you a list of Bhojpuri contestants who have appeared in the exam over the various seasons.

1. Monalisa

Famous Bhojpuri actress Monalisa was part of Bigg Boss season 10. After coming to Bigg Boss house, the actress tied the knot with boyfriend Vikrant Sigh Rajpoot on the show.

2. Sambhavna Seth

Sambhavna Seth's career reached the heights of success after she appeared in Bigg Boss season 2. Seth made her debut with Bigg Boss season 2. In Bigg Boss season 8, the dancing queen also participated as the challenger. Seth's fierce behavior in the show kept the high-voltage drama always up on the show.

3. Dinesh Lal Yadav

Dinesh Lal Yadav won the hearts of the audience when he entered the Bigg Boss season 6 house. People adored Yadav's simplicity in the show and after he appeared in the show, his popularity saw a massive increase.

4. Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari is a name in itself. The actor appeared in Bigg Boss season 4, and due to his heated arguments with Dolly Bindra, the Tiwari managed to appear in the headlines during that period.

5. Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan, one of the famous Bhojpuri stars appeared in the first season of the show. He completely flipped the game with his high-voltage drama on the show. At the end of the show, Kishan showed up as the second runner-up of the show.