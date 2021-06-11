Ex Bigg Boss 11 contestant and TV producer Vikas Gupta was in a relationship with actress Pratyusha Banerjee who later committed suicide in 2016. Read on to know what he said about his love life.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant and TV producer Vikas Gupta has made a shocking revelation that shook his fans and a lot of his colleagues. Yes, the actor recently spoke that he was in a relationship with late Balika Vadhu famed actress Pratyusha Banerjee.

That's true! Vikas and Pratyusha had dated for a while before parting ways. Vikas who is a bisexual, said that the breakup happened because people spoke bad about him to the actress. He even said that she came to know about his sexual orientation post getting separated.

While speaking to a leading daily, Vikas even revealed that there were only two women he had dated who knew about his sexuality. He mentioned that one out of them was Pratyusha while he refrained to take the name of the other one.

He was quoted saying "Pratyusha got to know about it after we broke up. We were together for a short span. The break-up reason would be that some people spoke bad about me to her. But I don't want to get into the details as she is no more. I was very angry with her after the break-up. I avoided her when I saw her on the road once. She called me to ask that how could I do that. I liked Pratyusha. I wanted to do a big project with her. Alas."

For the unversed, Pratyusha Banerjee passed away in the year 2016 after committing suicide. Post her death, her then-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh was accused of abetment to suicide.

Vikas even spoke about him saying, "The visual I remember of Rahul Raj Singh is he was eating chips outside the hospital (when Pratyusha had died by suicide). I entered to see that Makrand Malhotra was around and he was calling up people. Pratyusha had dated Makrand (before Rahul) and that was the sweetest relationship of her life."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal