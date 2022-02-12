New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed broke internet once again. This time, the controversial actress grabbed the eyeballs for her rather out of the box appearance. She wore a blue saree without a blouse and her backless avatar created jitters all over the internet. Urfi danced to a Justin Bieber song and shared the video on her Instagram handle. “Never too late for saree (sic),” she wrote in the caption as she shared the video.

Urfi Javed styled her saree sans the blouse and wore a traditional nath to accessorise her ensemble. She flaunted subtle yet glam makeup that was enhanced with glossy pink lips and shimmery eyelids. She kept her long tresses open in soft curls.

Watch the viral video in which she can be seen dancing to Justin Bieber's famous song 'Sorry'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Talking about Urfi, this Bigg Boss OTT fame oozes the oomph in every picture she posts on social media. Urfi’s Instagram account is filled with pictures and videos in which she is seen flaunting her curves and toned legs.

Netizens loved Urfi Javed’s saree look and showered her with compliments in the comments section. “Looking absolutely gorgeous,” a user wrote. “Always looking awesome,” wrote another user.

Lucknow-born Urfi Javed is known for portraying the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Aarti in Meri Durga and Bella in Bepannaah and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2 , streamed on ALT Balaji. But she captivated the popularity most when she was inside Bigg Boss house for its OTT variant’s first season hosted by Karan Johar.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma