Sana Khan has changed her name to Sayied Sana Khan after marriage. In her wedding, she donned a beautiful bright red lehenga choli and her pictures are doing the rounds on the internet.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Sana Khan who surprised her fans with her wedding news has now come up with yet another news as she changed her name after marrying Mufti Anas Sayed from Surat, Gujarat. The actress had a Walima ceremony and we just can't deny that she was looking breathtaking in it.

The actress has now changed her name to Sayied Sana Khan after marriage. In her wedding, she donned a beautiful bright red lehenga choli and her pictures are doing the rounds on the internet.

Thee is another video that went viral in which she is walking hand in hand with her husband wearing a white flowy princess gown. She posted her wedding pictures on Instagram and from that her fans are left amazed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayied Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

In one picture, she is posing with her husband and she captioned the post that reads, "Loved each other for the sake of Allah

Married each other for the sake of Allah

May Allah keep us united in this Duniya

And reunite us in jannah"

Earlier, she posted about quitting the biz industry and posted a note that reads, "I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator," on her Instagram. Check out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayied Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayied Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

Sana Khan made her debut to the Bollywood industry with the film 'Yehi Hai High Society' in 2005. She was also starred in the films like 'Halla Bol', 'Jai Ho', 'Wajah Tum Ho' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

She also made her stint in the Bigg Boss house and undoubtedly she was the most talked contestant in 'Bigg Boss 6'.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma