'Bigg Boss' Fame Priya Malik Gets Married To Fiancé Karan Bakshi In A Private Ceremony In Delhi | See First Pics

‘Bigg Boss’ fame actor Priya Malik married long time partner Karan Bakshi in an intimate ceremony on Sunday. The duo’s wedding was a private affair in Delhi and was attended only by close friends and family of the duo.

Priya took to her Instagram stories to reshare several pictures and videos from the ceremony. In the shared images, Priya can be seen donning a beautiful baby-pink heavily embellished lehenga while Karan was dressed in an ivory sherwani topped with a turban.

Taking to her social media account, Priya last week announced that she’ll be tying the knot with Karan. In an Instagram post, Priya shared a digital invitation to her wedding with the caption, “Karan संग Priya 🫶♾️🫶 Coming up in 3…2…1 I always knew that it was going to be @bohrasisters who’ll design my wedding invite and they did and how!!! They recreated some stunning pics taken by my magician friend @sarikagangwal and added everything Priya and Karan to it using stop motion! Including our 🐈 🐈‍⬛Gundi Kaur and late Gunda Singh. And, the chai and the plants and flowers and more importantly dher saara pyaar. Wedding details are masked here but I wanted to share this beauty with you all.”

This is Priya Malik’s second marriage. Priya and her first husband Bhushan Malik got divorced in 2018, shortly after her stint in the controversial reality show, ‘Bigg Boss’.

Talking about the same in an interview with BollywoodShaadis, Priya said, “This is going to be my second marriage. And I had not announced my divorce publicly. So I was being really private about our relationship. And since our relationship has finally been accepted, we decided to make it public. It was very strange. It happened in 2017, one year after Bigg Boss.” The ‘Bigg Boss’ star also revealed that she got engaged to Karan back in 2019.