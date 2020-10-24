Bigg Boss: Almost a decade ago, the Baywatch star Pamela Anderson arrived in Mumbai to take part in the Bigg Boss 4 house, check how much was she paid for her 3 day stint:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss has marked its way and the show has managed to win the hearts of fans. This time, the concept of the show is different as it welcomed the previous contestant of the BB house as 'Toofani Seniors'. The show's tagline says 'Ab Scene Paltega' and it surely means it as the scene has turned, tables have turned too and it can be seen that there are several fights and drama that takes place in the house which hook the netizens to the show.

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has been hosting the show for over a decade now and almost a decade ago, the Baywatch star Pamela Anderson arrived in Mumbai to take part in the Bigg Boss 4 house. The fourth season of Bigg Boss was the first season that was hosted by Salman Khan. However, did you know how much Pamela was paid for her three-day stint in the show? Don't worry, we got it all for you.

Pamela was paid a whopping amount of Rs 2.5 crore for three days in the show. The fourth season of the show saw celebrities like Ashmit Patel, Dolly Bindra, Shweta Tiwari and The Great Khali.

Recently, the account of Bigg Boss Khabri revealed about how much the contestants of Bigg Boss 14 house is getting paid and in that the account claimed that Shehzad Deol, who was eliminated last week was the lowest-paid contestant as he was being paid Rs 50,000 per week. Whereas Rubina Dilaik has signed the biggest sum in the house and she gets Rs 5 lakh per week.

The host of the show Salman Khan has said that this time he would be willing to take a pay cut as he wants to get back to the show and wants things to get back on track after the coronavirus induced economic break.

