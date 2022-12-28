Bigg Boss Dec 27 Written Update: Shiv Becomes New Captain, Archana Throws Hot Water In Kitchen And Much More

The Bigg Boss 16 December 27 episode was quite entertaining as it had fans voting for the new captain of the house. However a new drama also unfolded on the show as Archana got into an ugly fight with Vikkas and threw hot water in the kitchen to make it loud and clear that it was her utensil. Check out all the highlights of the Decmber 27 episode here.

The day began with a fight

Sreejita and Archana started the day with a squabble concerning the milk consumption in the house. Shalin Bhanot, during their fight, gave a hilarious commentary of their disagreement in the house.

Vikkas-Sambul at loggerheads

When Vikkas tried to justify why he fought about ration distribution yesterday, Sumbul stretched the topic and admonished not to get in a fight with a teenager as he is old. Maahim returned to the house soon her morning walk. All were happy see her.

Archana mocked Priyanka

Archana jeered Priyanka for not cooking well and Shalin jokingly referred to Archana as Priyanka's closest ally. Sreejita partnered with Priyanka and started taunting Archana while they were in the kitchen. Sreejita further labelled Archana as "disguisting". Sajid Khan offered his thoughts about the game and named Priyanka a "villain".

Captaincy task

Bigg Boss revealed the buzzer is gone and everyone would have to decide on one person who should become the captain of the house. All the contestants were asked to come to a consensus over who should run for captaincy. Archana contested with Sajid for not choosing her as a potential candidate. In the end, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik were chosen to take on the role of captain.

Conflicts after selections

Archana was hurt that the mandali did not stand by her, but Shiv and Nimrit gave their justifications. At the same time, Sajid told Archana that he would do whatever he desired.

BB Captaincy Chunaav

A total of three groups of fans entered the house to pick the new captain. The competition was between between Shiv, Abdu, and Stan. Abdu went on the stage first and the audience was ecstatic to see him.

He hilariously promoted himself as captain and charmed everybody with his cuteness. His symbol was the rabbit. Shiv attempted to bond with the audience emotionally and flaunted his Marathi background during the speech. Host Stan showed his encouragement to his pals and concluded the speech with his iconic "Shembdi".

Archana lost her calm

Archana got furious while Vikkas was making tea in the kitchen, though Archana had already begun preparing the meal. Both of them yelled so badly that Priyanka barely avoided the scalding splash when the boiling water-filled pot was yanked away. Archana then placed the pot right in front of Vikkas, which he pushed it away in irritation. Soundarya expressed her disapproval of Vikkas's conduct.

Second round of Captaincy Chunaav

The second group of fans entered the house. Shiv went on stage and pitched for MC and Abdu. Mc Stan went next and supported Shiv, Abdu, and their camaraderie. The crowd went wild over his Shembdi. After the second round ended Tina was asked who should be the next captain. She named her friend Stan. Bigg Boss teased Stan and asked him if he would want to leave the house now. Shiv and Priyanka then gave a powerful dance performance. The second set of fans then left the house.

Third round of Chunaav

Bigg Boss declared that for the third round, the participants enlist assistance from one of the other contenders to help them win. Abdu chose Sajid and Sajid charmed the audience with his stand-up comedy and even offered fans with the reward of seeing Shalin's toned physique.

Shiv also chose Sajid who then participated in a hilariously entertaining conversation with the fans. MC Stan was last and he selected Sumbul, who stunned everyone with her incredible dance and drove the crowd wild.

As the voting procedure went on Sajid kept entertaining the audience by asking them to select the most attractive woman in the house with claps.

The results

Shiv was declared the new captain of the house.