Bigg Boss Dec 26 Written Update: New Member Enters BB House, Shalin, Tina Nominated And Much More

Bigg Boss 16 December 26 episode got trickier than the previous nomination specials! From the Bigg Boss living area being turned into a grocery store to a new member entering the house, check out all the highlights of December 26 episode here.

Discussions on the morning of nominations

Tina Datta politely asked Sajid Khan what he wanted for breakfast, offering to make something delectable. Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De jeered at her politeness right ahead of the nominations.

Archana-MC Stan fought over house duties

Stan held Archana accountable for not tidying the captain’s room even once. On the other hand, she accused him of fabricating a reason to nominate her today. He even asserted that every morning she dances close to Abdu Rozik so that the camera can be directed on her as he is popular.

When Sreejita attempted to interject, Archana tried to hush her. Simultaneously, Archana pulled in Priyanka Chahar Choudhary commanding her to clean the apron and not be a 'free-fund’.

A new contestant entered the BB House

Bigg Boss declared that this week he will present the participants with gifts as they have been away from home for so long. However, he made it clear that it is not a family week and they will not be served home cooked meals.

Bigg Boss sent a delightful pup named Maahim and the contestants were thrilled to see her. Sajid however revealed that he is not a fan of dogs. Sreejita was in tears as she missed her own pets. Archana was overjoyed after Maahim's peed in the Bigg Boss 16 garden.

Ration shopping

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The activity area was transformed into a Bigg Boss grocery store. It opened up three times, and two contestants were chosen to go in during each round by their fellow competitors.

This was a game of bargaining. Shiv and Archana were the first to enter. A new twist was introduced when the selection of items was linked to the nomination of contestants; if they take five items, one contestant will be nominated, and if they select ten, two contestants will be nominated.

Vikkas had a problem with Tina and Nimrit going in the next round. Archana and Shiv decided to take ten items and nominate Sreejita and Vikkas.

Vikkas-Sambul pick up a fight

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Vikkas wanted the ration in the house to be consolidated and then distributed. However, Sumbul was eager to proceed with the process, to which, Vikkas did not agree since the two individuals have already been chosen from Room 6.

Those nominated cannot be selected once more. Tina and Nimrit nominated Priyanka and Sumbul. Sreejita was caught between them both since Vikkas and Sumbul both want to go to the next round with her.

Archana was rooting for Sumbul and Sreejita. The discussion carried on for a long time, which made Bigg Boss furious and cancel the whole round.

Nominations get chaotic

Priyanka assisted Shalin in selecting the right groceries for the house. They both called upon Soundarya and Nimrit to be selected for nomination. Sreejita was enraged about her chances being taken away. Later, Sajid and Soundarya nominated Shalin and Tina. Abdu and MC Stan were presented with the chance to enter the house and collect 20 items for the entire house. Abdu was gifted complimentary grapes. At the end, the nominations were successful. Sreejita, Vikkas, Priyanka, Nimrit, Sumbul, Shalin and Tina have been nominated for eviction the week.