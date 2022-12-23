Bigg Boss Dec 23 Written Updates: Genelia, Riteish Join Salman Khan; Latter Schools MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot

The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house is getting more intense day by day. This week, B-town actors and power couple, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh graced the show as the duo promoted their forthcoming Marathi film, Ved, which also marks his directorial debut. It is pertinent to note that the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor also has a dance number in Riteish Deshmukh-directorial.

On December 23, Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan also schooled the popular reality show's contestants MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot for threatening each other in the house. The contestants also wished the actor ahead of his birthday on December 27, 2022. Here's all you need to know about the latest episode:

Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Join Salman Khan

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia joined Salman Khan on the stage of Bigg Boss Season 16. The duo brought madness to the house as they indulged in a fun banter with Salman. For the uninitiated, Riteish and Genelia promoted their upcoming film Ved on BB 16. The movie will also see Salman's dance number.

Sajid Khan Gets Teary-Eyed

Filmmaker Sajid Khan got emotional after seeing actors Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh at BB house. Sajid and the Housefull actor shared a warm hug and let their emotions flow.

Soundarya Vs Shalin

Soundarya and Shalin Bhanot had an intense argument in the kitchen area. Shalin targeted Soundarya during a task and called her behaviour and antics 'caricaturish'. Soundarya calls Shalin 'desperate'. The duo argues in front of guests Riteish and Genelia.

Salman Khan Questions Shalina And MC Stan

BB host Salman Khan schooled Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan for their abusive nature in the show. The Dabangg actor also pulled them both after Stan threatened to meet Bhanot outside the house.

Contestants Wish Salman Khan Ahead Of His Birthday

The contestants wished Salman Khan ahead of his birthday, which falls on December 27. Riteish and Genelia also gifted him special customised jackets.