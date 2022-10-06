Bigg Boss Day 4 Written Update: Kili Paul Dances With Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare And MC Stan Get Into A Fight

There is never a dull moment inside the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house. On Day 4 of the controversial reality show’s latest season, heated arguments took place between ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 2’ winner Shiv Thakare and Pune-based rapper MC Stan.

TV star Tina Datta questioned fellow contestant Shalin Bhanot upfront about his connection with ‘Imlie’ star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Social media sensation Kili Paul entered the house and grooved along with the contestants.

Take a look at all the top updates from Day 4 of ‘Bigg Boss 16’:

Kili Paul Enters The House

Tanzanian artist and Internet sensation Kili Paul entered the house on Day 4 and danced along with the contestants on Akshay Kumar’s ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast’. The social media star asked MC Stan and Abdu Rozik to perform against each other. Sumbul Touqeer and Shiv Thakare are respectively assigned their managers.

MC Stan Wins An Advantage

During a task, MC Stan and Sumbul manage to impress the housemates and win a special advantage from Bigg Boss. They get a chance to change any housemate's bed before midnight.

Soundarya Sharma and Manya Singh Get Into A Heated Argument

Soundarya and Manya got into a heated argument in the kitchen, after which Gautam Vig intervenes and convinces Manya to apologize to Soundarya.

Tina Questions Shalin Over Bond With Sumbul

Tina Datta confronted Shalin over his bond with fellow contestant Sumbul. To which Shalin responds that there is nothing going on between the two and they are just friendly with each other.

Shalin Bhanot Takes Away 6 Packets Of Chicken

Shalin tells everyone that he has a medical condition and takes away 6 packets of chicken. This makes Sreejita De and Gautam Vig unhappy as they are left with no chicken to themselves.

MC Stan and Shiv Thakare Get Into An Argument

MC Stan and Shiv got into a heated argument over Shiv teasing the former. MC Stan says Shiv makes fun of him, to which Shiv apologizes but MC Stan does not get over it. The argument gets intense and MC Stan starts crying. The two later patched up.