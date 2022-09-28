Bigg Boss Biggest Controversies: Swami Om's Eviction, Rashami-Arhaan's Ugly Breakup And More Drama In Salman Khan's Show

BIGG BOSS is all set to return with its new season and the show has been making headlines because of its new format. It is one of the most popular reality shows on television, but it has also been a topic of discussion because of its controversies. As Bigg Boss Season 16 will soon go on air, take a look at the biggest controversies of the show.

Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's Breakup

In Bigg Boss Season 13, Arhaan Khan entered the show as a wild card contestant. Later, he proposed to Rashami, but Salman Khan revealed that Arhaan was already married and has a child. Rashami revealed that she was unaware of Arhaan's marriage. Later, the duo ended their relationship.

When Swami Om Was Thrown Out of the Bigg Boss House

In Bigg Boss 10, Swami Om threw urine at Bani J and Rohan Mehra during a task. He was later thrown out of the house and the security personnel escorted him out of the house as well.

Armaan Kohli's Arrest

In Bigg Boss Season 7, Sofia Hayat filed a complaint against Armaan Kohli for hitting her with a mop. A complaint of assault and later charges of sexual harassment were filed against him. He was released on bail later.

Priyanka Jagga Was Thrown Out Of The Bigg Boss House

In Bigg Boss 10, Priyanka Jagga used foul language against a fellow contestant despite the warning. She was kicked out of the house and Salman Khan expressed his anger toward Priyanka as well.

Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan Tried To Escape The House

The contestants are not allowed to leave the Bigg Boss house. However, Rahul Mahajan and Vikas Gupta tried to leave the house by climbing up the boundary wall.

Zubair Khan’s alleged suicide attempt

Zubair Khan allegedly attempted suicide at the Bigg Boss house. The former contestant was publicised as a relative of Daood Ibrahim and Salman Khan scolded him for his misbehaviour. Salman said, "Kasam khuda ki, tere ko kutta nahi bana diya na, toh mera naam Salman Khan nahi." Zubair filed a complaint against Salman after his eviction.