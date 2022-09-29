Bigg Boss: Five Times Salman Khan Lashed Out At Contestants | Watch

THE most dramatic reality show, Big Boss is all ready to make a comeback with a new season. Salman Khan, who is the host of the show announced the first contestant of the show on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the high-voltage drama on the show by celebrities has always been loved by the audience. Whether it's the on-screen romance of a couple in the house or a catfight between two contestants, the show never fails to entertain its audience.

However, there have been times when even the patience of Superstar Salman Khan has been tested. Though he seems really cool most of the time, there were also some contestants who got onto his nerves and Salman couldn't cool off. Let's take a look:

1. Paras Chabra:

The relationship of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma always moved around controversies during Season 13. Since Paras was already seeing Akakansha Puri, Salman questioned Paras about his closeness with Mahira. when he tried to justify his actions by giving excuses, Salman had said, "You keep your voice down."

2. Pratik Sehajpal:

The first Weekend KA Warr episode of Big Boss 15 witnessed the angry Salman Khan. This came after Pratik broke the bathroom door’s latch when co-contestant Vidhi Pandya was taking a bath. Salman called Pratik a fool on national television after the contestant said that he would act in the same manner had his mother or sister been in the bathroom, he would still have done the same. “You’re looking like a fool,” Salman had said.

3. Arhaan Khan:

Arhaan Khan, who was Rashami Desai's boyfriend, had entered BB 13 house as a wild card contestant. He also proposed Rashami in the show. Meanwhile, Salman had warned Rashami about her relationship with Arhaan and mocked Arhaan for gossiping with Paras Chhabra. He lashed out at Arhaan for hiding the truth from Rashami about his marriage and kids.

4. Kushal Tandon:

Though Salman is always a good host, his patience was tested by model-turned-actor Kushal Tandon when he abused Kajol's younger sister and fellow housemate Tanishaa. Salman was irked by this behaviour of him.

5. Shehnaz Gill:

Sehnaaz was one of the most loved contestants of her season. The fans always showered love upon her for her live and bubbly nature. However, Salman once told her that other housemates call her "jealous" because she is "jealous". Listening to this, Shehnaz started crying to which Salman warned her to stop doing drama. Shehnaz, meanwhile, constantly kept repeating that she wanted to leave the house. This irked Salman and he asked the makers to open the main door for Shehnaz and let her go out of the house.