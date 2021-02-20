Bigg Boss 14 is all set for its grand finale on February 21. The top 5 finalists of this season are Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Rakhi Sawant.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ahead of the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa entered the BB house. However, this time, they did not mark their entry to entertain the inmates, instead, they came with a big announcement. Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh have now confirmed that they are all set to do the next season of Bigg Boss, and they will be seen as Bigg Boss 15 contestants.

Earlier, actor Rajkummar Rao entered the BB house to wish the finalists luck, and he also announced that two people from the upcoming season of Bigg Boss will be coming in the house to take tips from the finalists.

The Stree actor also said that this is the first time that before the finale no one will be evicted, instead two people are going to join them. He further said, "Ye pehli baar ho raha hai ke koi aane vale season ke log pehle hi Bigg Boss ke ghar me aake tips lenge.." Rajkummar bid goodbye to everyone and left everyone curious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

After this, Bharti Singh and Haarsh made their entry and shocked everyone as they announced that they have now decided to do the next season of Bigg Boss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Bharti and Haarsh also played some fun activities with Bigg Boss housemates. With their fun banters, and top-notch roasting skills, they made sure to leave everyone in splits.

Bharti also revealed that she has seen Rakhi Sawant's husband Riteish on a video call. This is the first time when someone has confirmed that they have seen Riteish apart from Rakhi's family.

Bigg Boss 14 is all set for its grand finale on February 21. The top 5 finalists of this season are Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Rakhi Sawant.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma