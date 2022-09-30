Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill To Hina Khan, Contestants Who Gained More Popularity Than Winners

THE controversial show Bigg Boss has never failed to entertain its audience. The show is not only popular because of the celebrities, but also because the drama and gossip of the show really entice its viewers.

There have been contestants who gained so much name and fame because of the show. The winners anyway get a lot of fame, but there are times when the contestants who did not register a victory, have acquired tremendous popularity and success.

Let's take a look at the name of participants who were not included in the list of winners, but have achieved popularity no less than a winner.

1. Shehnaaz Gill:

Punjabi actress Shehnaz Gill has been always loved by her fans ever since when she was inside the BB house. Whether it was about her bond with Sidharth Shukla or her fight with Mahira Sharma, her viewers always admired her. Though she never got the winner's trophy, Shehnaaz gained humongous popularity and never failed to make her presence felt on screen.

2. Hina Khan:

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress emerged as a runner-up in the 11th season of Bigg boss. Apart from Hina's spirit to give a tough challenge to other participants in the show, she was also loved for her amazing dressing sense. She was also the most talked about contestant on the show.

3. Vikas Gupta:

The 'master mind' of Bigg Boss season 11 has enjoyed a lot of on-camera glam even after he made his exit from the show. He always surprised his fans with his calm nature and smart moves.

4. Manoj Tiwari:

Now a politician, Manoj Tiwari made an appearance in Bigg Boss season 4. He never missed a chance to make headlines with the high-voltage drama and his heated arguments with Dolly Bindra.

5. Asim Riaz:

Another contestant who won hearts but not the trophy is Asim Riaz. Though he did not make it to the grand finale, he summoned a lot of appreciation for being real in the show. He was also loved for his bond with Himanshi Khurana in the show. The duo is currently in an open relationship.