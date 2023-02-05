'Bigg Boss 6' Winner Urvashi Dholakia Meets With An Accident, Escapes Unhurt

Television actress Urvashi Dholakia met with a car accident on Saturday. This incident reportedly happened in Mumbai when a school bus carrying children in Kashimira hit Urvashi's car from behind.

Urvashi was going to Mira Road Film Studio for shooting when this incident happened. Fortunately, Urvashi did not suffer from any injury.

At the police station, she has not registered any case against the school bus driver calling it an accident.

Urvashi is a popular name in the television industry and is best known for playing the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has also starred in popular shows like Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kahiin To Hoga.

Later in 2012, she participated in Bigg Boss Season 6 and emerged as a winner. She last appeared in Naagin Season 6.

(With ANI inputs)