Bigg Boss 16:Will Gautam Vig Be The First Male Contestant To Get Eliminated From BB House?

BIGG Boss 16 is the new muse of several audiences as the reality show always revolves around controversies, gossip, and fights that are loved by the viewers. As with each weekend, people are supposed to face the wrath of nomination and eventually are eliminated from the show, the recent name which has come up is Gautam Vig.

Gautam Vig has been an active contestant till now having a positive fan base, however, lately the actor has been underperforming according to several fans. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss will thus witness the exit of the ex-captain of the house, who along with the actor, contestant Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, and Soundarya Sharma were also nominated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam singh vig (@gautamvigim)

People are anticipatingly waiting for the exit of Soundarya Sharma as the actress is quoted to be underperforming and is less seen in the limelight. Whereas, both Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are carrying a massive following on the show.

Recently Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot both were highly criticized by Bigg Boss and Salman Khan as they were spotted smoking in the open on national television despite having a smoking room in the house. Sajid Khan was also amongst them and the three also had to face the wrath of Bigg Boss himself.

According to several reports, the expectancy of Gautam Vig leaving is merely a controversial rumor which has already received mixed reactions from the public on various social media platforms. The ‘Pinjara Khubsurti’ star’s exit predictions have received flak comments from many on the other hand the fans of the actors are highly passable by this prediction.

Many viewers also gave the situation another angle criticizing the actor stating that Gautam Vig was only on the show to provide a love angle with Soundarya giving the show some twist and masala.

If the prediction of many reports supposedly comes true, then Gautam Vig will be the fourth contestant to get evicted from the show and also will be the first male contestant to be eliminated. Up till now, television actress Sreejita De, Miss India 2020 Runner-up Manya Singh and dancer Gori Nagori were the contestants to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16.