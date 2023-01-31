Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Offered Role In Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki: Reports

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 has garnered immense attention on social media this season. Being touted as one of the most popular editions in recent times, many television stars have become social media sensations online.

One of the most popular contestants on the show, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has emerged as a strong candidate to be the winner of the show. While her popularity is getting rocket high, according to reports, the actor is being approached for various big projects.

According to reports, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has reportedly been offered a role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. A report in Bollywood Life revealed that it was none other than the megastar and Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan himself who suggested Priyanka’s name to director Rajkummar Hirani.

The report read, “Rajkummar Hirani was looking for a girl who had a Punjab background yeah and would be suitable for the role it is said that Salman Khan who is right now fond of the actress suggested her name to his production house and they even got in touch with the actress team for the same. Salman had even hinted on the show to Priyanka that he has something for her.”

The report in Bollywood Life read, “The role is not very long but will leave an impact on you. The story film is about the illegal immigration of Punjabis in countries like Canada and the USA. Dunki is termed as Donkey Flight.”

“Priyanka is apt for the role because she has a strong dialect in Punjabi as she belongs to Chandigarh and hence that makes her fit for it and her acting skills have been witnessed by the fans,” the report further added.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shot to fame post her stint in the show ‘Udaariyaan’ on ColorsTV, where she featured alongside Ankit Gupta. The duo then participated in Bigg Boss 16 and were lauded for their genuine chemistry and bond on the show.

Meanwhile, the latest season of Bigg Boss 16 will reportedly conclude in mid-February, with Priyanka Chahar Chouhdary being dubbed as one of the strongest contestants to win the show.