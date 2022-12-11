Bigg Boss 16 Dec 11 Written Updates: Tina Datta Returns, Calls Shalin Bhanot 'Double-Faced Person'

The Bigg Boss 16's Weekend Ka Waar with Salman Khan saw contestant Tina Datta's eviction on Saturday, but it seems like it was just a part of the show to give a reality check to Datta about her friend Shalin Bhanot. The Utaran fame actor has finally returned to the reality show and with more fire than before.

TINA DATTA RETURNS

Shalin was instructed to stand behind the buzzer during the episode. The fact that Tina is still in the house astounded him. He was given the option of bringing Tina back to the BB 16 house by forfeiting Rs. 25 lakhs. This time, he chose Tina over money and brought her back.

'Rs 25 LAKH MAIN DUNDA': SHALIN BHANOT

Bigg Boss stated that he was testing Shalin's decision to forgo the money after which the latter said, "To hell with it. Jo bhi jeetega, Rs 25 lakh main dunga (I will give Rs 25 lakh to whoever wins the show) I have no problem."

TINA RETURNS, CALLS SHALIN 'FAKE'

As Tina Datta returned to the show, she called Shalin a double-faced person. "I didn’t want to go. You were dancing there after my elimination. Why are you fake? I had to get a reality check which I have now got," she said.

ARCHANA GAUTAM, SAJID KHAN & MORE CONTESTANTS QUESTION SHALIN

Concerned about losing the money, Archana Gautam and Sajid Khan argued. Everyone questioned Shalin as to why he hadn't pressed the buzzer for a few days but now that he had, they all inquired, "Why now?"

SHIV THAKARE, PRIYANKA CHAHAR CHOUDHARY FIGHT

After losing the prize money of Rs 25 lakhs, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar get themselves involved in a fight. Not only this, Soundarya Sharma targetted Priyanka as she opened the closed chapters, stating that when Gautam lost Rs 25 lakhs, she fought with him, but now she stood for Bhanot.

TINA TALKS TO THE HOUSEMATES

Tina cleared out all the misunderstandings with the housemates. Archana and Sumbul had a conversation with Tina about her fake eviction and all the things that happened after it. Sumbul and Tina discussed how Shalin was using everyone to move forward in the game.