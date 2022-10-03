Bigg Boss 16 Day 1 Written Updates: Archana Writes 'Bekar' On Nimrit's Forehead; MC Stan, Gautam Vig Argue Over Duties

BIGG BOSS is finally back with a brand new season and the audience is ready for some drama. Salman Khan introduced all the contestants in the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 16 and the audience got to see some drama on the first day as well. If you missed watching Bigg Boss 16 on tv, we are here to catch you up with everything happening in the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss Breaks 15-year ritual: No Morning Alarm

Every day in the Bigg Boss house, the contestants wake up with a morning alarm, which is usually a Bollywood and dance their hearts out together. All the contestants woke up grooving to a party song. Later, Bigg Boss revealed that there will be no morning alarm, which disappointed the contestants.

Tina Datta and Sreejita De: Friends Or Enemies

In the grand premiere, Uttaran stars Tina Datta and Sreejita De entered the Bigg Boss house together and Sreejita called Tina 'dominating'. On the first day, Bigg Boss called both of them and asked them about their equation. Tina and Sreejita said that they are not enemies. However, Sreejita said that Tina was dominating when the duo stayed together in Goa.

Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: War Of Words

Things are not going well between Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur from day 1 of Bigg Boss. The two had disagreements regarding the house duties given by Nimrit to Archana. Bigg Boss asked Archana to write 'bekar' on the forehead of the contestant who deserves this tag. Archana wrote 'bekar' on the forehead of captain Nimrit and said that she is not happy with her duties being changed. Nimrit revealed that the contestants did not like the tea made by Archana and therefore, she had to remove her from the kitchen duties.

Gautam Vig and MC Stan's Argument

Apart from Nimrit and Archana's war of words, Gautam and Mc Stan also got into an argument. Gautam asked Stan to arrange the chair, but when Stan refused to do so Gautam became angry. They also sorted out their differences and hugged after Sajid Khan's insistence.