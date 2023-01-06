Bigg Boss 16 Written Update Jan 5: Archana Gets Into Ugly Verbal Spat With Tina, Calls Her 'Expired Item'

Bigg Boss Season 16 has been topping the TRP charts with new twists and turns and interesting tasks. The audience is also hooked to their screens to see the new drama unfolding inside the house as Bigg Boss is trying his best to create difficulties for the contestants. In the last episode, the viewers saw a major showdown between Archana Gautam and MC Stan in which both the contestants turned aggressive. In the new episode, Priyanka and Shalin have turned against each other because of the ration task.

Read the highlights to get the latest updates of Bigg Boss Season 16.

Archana and Tina lock horns

Archana has been on bad terms with many contestants these days. After her massive argument with MC Stan, Archana got into a fight with Tina this time.

Archana talks about Tina behind her back

Archana calls Tina an 'expired item' in front of Tina. Moreover, she even says that no man will spend money on her except for people like Shalin Bhanot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Shalin's accusations on Sajid Khan

During the ration task, Shalin says that it's Sajid's fault that the ration is not with them. He also tells Sajid that he could have saved the ration if he wanted to.

Shalin and Priyanka Get Into an Ugly Verbal Spat

Shalin and Priyanka get into a big argument over the ration task and Shakin becomes aggressive as well. Priyanka was quick to shut him down and says that she will not tolerate this behaviour. "Yeh sab harkate Tina Datta k saamne karna, wohi jhelegi," Priyanka tells Shalin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Last week, the wild card contestant Vikkas Manaktala got eliminated from the show. Before that, Gautam Vig and Ankit Gupta got eliminated. However, the two will be seen a new show together.

The contestants left in the house are-- Nimrit Kaur, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chhar Choudhary and Sreejita De.