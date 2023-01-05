Bigg Boss 16 Written Update Jan 4: Sajid Khan Suggests MC Stan To Slap Archana After Their Ugly Fight

Bigg Boss Season 16 has kept the audience hooked to the screens with the new twists and turns. All the drama created inside the Bigg Boss house has also helped the show to top the TRP charts. After grandly celebrating the new year, the contestants are back in reality and are trying their best to ace every task. During these tasks, the housemates turn against each other which often leads to some ugly fights.

Read the highlights to get the latest updates of Bigg Boss Season 16.

MC Stan and Archana Fight Again

MC Stan and Archana have not been on good terms for a while now but their fight turned ugly after the two passed some personal comments on each other. Archana says that MC Stan does not do his house duties and has been saved from elimination because of his fans. Stan and Archana also make comments about each other's parents which infuriates both.

MC Stan wants to voluntarily exit

MC Stan locks himself in the bathroom after his fight with Archana. In anger, Stan kicked the furniture and decides to take a voluntary exit from the show.

Sajid Khan provokes MC Stan To Slap Archana

After Stan decides to take a voluntary exit from the show, Sajid Khan prevents him from doing so. He said, "Okay done. Ek ladki ke vajah se tu exit lega? Voluntarily exit kyu le raha hai, jaa kar ek jhaapad laga de. Fir tu out ho jaayega". Shiv and Sajid then try to stop MC Stan from continuing the fight with Archana.

Shiv and Abdu Entertain Audience

Abdu acts like a girl and puts a towel on his head. He talks sweetly with Shiv and acts like he is riding a bike with Shiv.

The contestants left in the house are-- Nimrit Kaur, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chhar Choudhary and Sreejita De. Last week, Vikkas Manaktala got eliminated from the show.