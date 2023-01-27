Bigg Boss 16 Written Update Jan 26: Shalin Calls Tina 'Baby', Priyanka And Archana Ask Him To Respect Women

Bigg Boss Season 16 is heading towards its finale and the reality show is becoming more interesting and dramatic now. The housemates are trying their best to win the show and their fans are giving them full support as well. Moreover, the audience is also hooked to their screens due to the drama going on inside the house and the show has been topping the TRP charts.

Read the highlights to get the latest updates of Bigg Boss Season 16.

Fight over room allocation:

Bigg Boss puts restrictions on the availability of the room and this led to a fight between Priyanka and Nimrit. Later, Shiv also starts arguing with Tina and Priyanka.

Shalin calls Tina irritating:

During a task, Shalin points out some irritating behaviour in Tina. This irked Tina, Archana and Priyanka and they get into a fight with Shalin. They call out Shalin for insulting them, but Shalin tries to justify his comments.

Shalin calls Tina 'baby':

During his fight with Tina, Shalin says 'nobody is talking to you baby'. This angers Tina and she says 'I am not your f****king baby'.

Emergency room task creates a rift between contestants:

Priyanka and Tina tell Shiv that they want room number four but Shiv and Nimrit do not agree with them. All of them go inside room number four and refuse to come out.

The contestants left in the house are-- Nimrit Kaur, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Last week, Soundarya Sharma got evicted from the house. Earlier, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and Sreejita De got eliminated together from the house.

Meanwhile, the ex-contestants of Bigg Boss 16, Gautam Vig and Ankit Gupta, will star together in the show 'Junooniyat', which will air on Colors tv show. Moreover, the duo has been cast in the show in the lead role.