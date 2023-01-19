Bigg Boss 16 Written Update Jan 19: Soundarya And Shalin Provoke Nimrit Against Shiv

Bigg Boss Season 16 is slowly turning into a war zone as the contestants have turned against each other to win the show. The reality show has turned even more dramatic and interesting as it is heading towards its finale. The contestants are trying their best to win this game and the audience is also hooked to their screens due to the drama going on inside the house.

Read the highlights to get the latest updates of Bigg Boss Season 16.

Contestants choose between Shiv and Nimrit

Bigg Boss gives a task to the contestants in which they had to choose between Nimrit and Shiv to get the ticket to the finale.

Nimrit wins the task

Nimrit beats Shiv in the ticket to the finale task. Nimrit wins the task by one vote.

Shiv and Soundarya get into an argument

During the task, Soundaraya chooses Nimrit over Shiv for the ticket to the finale. Shiv brings out the topic of Soundarya's relationship with Gautam Vig and this led to a major fight between Shiv, Soundarya and Tina.

Differences between Shiv and Nimrit

Shiv and MC Stan talk about how Nimrit is talking to Shalin and also taunt Sumbul over this. To this, Sumbul says that Shiv taunts them when she and Nimrit talk to someone else.

Shalin and Soundarya try to instigate Nimrit against Shiv

Soundarya and Shalin tell Nimrit that Shiv is against her and is not her real friend. Later, Nimrit confronts Shiv about not supporting her and choosing Tina and Priyanka over her.

Meanwhile, in the previous episode, Tina and Shalin turned against each other and also commented on each other's character.

The contestants left in the house are-- Nimrit Kaur, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Last week, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and Sreejita De got eliminated from the house.