Bigg Boss 16 Written Update Jan 18: Tina Almost Slaps Shalin After He Questions Her Character

Bigg Boss Season 16 has turned even more dramatic and interesting as the show is coming to its end soon. As the finale is nearby, the contestants are trying their best to win this game and the audience is also hooked to their screens due to the new and interesting tasks. Salman Kham's reality show is also one of the popular television shows right now and is at the top of the TRP charts.

Read the highlights to get the latest updates of Bigg Boss Season 16.

Bigg Boss puts Nimtit's captaincy at stake

As the housemates were not happy with Nimrit's captaincy, Bigg Boss gives other contestants a chance to win a ticket to the finale. Then, the contestants state if they want Nimrit to remain captain or not and why.

The fight between Shalin and Tina turns ugly

After Shalin says that Nimrit should remain the captain of the house, Tina starts arguing with him. Their fight escalated quickly after Shalin questioned Tina's character.

Shalin and Tina comment on each other's character

Shalin first questioned Tina's character and also said that she tried to instigate him against Sumbul. This angers Tina and slammed Shalin for not maintaining the dignity of his ex-wife.

Tina and Nimrit argue

Tina says that she is more deserving to be the captain than Nimrit. This led to a fight between the two and Nimrit says that at least no one calls her fake like Tina in the Bigg Boss house.

Tina goes to slap Shalin

Shalin talks about how Tina instigated him against Sumbul and how she talks about other people's relationships. Tina angrily gets up and almost slaps Shalin but Priyanka stops her and tries to calm her down.

Last week, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and Sreejita De got eliminated from the house. The contestants left in the house are-- Nimrit Kaur, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.