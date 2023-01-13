Bigg Boss 16 Written Update Jan 12: Shalin Chooses Chicken Over Tina After Simi Garewal Gives Him Two Choices

Bigg Boss Season 16 has taken an interesting turn as the show is heading towards its finale. The reality show is currently one of the popular television shows and is at the top of the TRP charts. As the finale is nearby, the contestants are trying their best to win this game. The audience is also hooked to their screens and we see a new drama unfolding in every episode.

In today's episode, family members of the contestants and Simi Garewal entered the Bogg Boss house. Read the highlights to get the latest updates of Bigg Boss Season 16.

Soundarya's mother enters the house

Soundarya's mother enters Bigg Boss and Soundarya becomes emotional seeing her after 3.5 months.

Sumbul's uncle enters the house

Instead of her father, this time, Sumbul's uncle enters the Bigg Boss house. He also entertains the contestants by singing and cracking jokes and making them laugh.

Sreejita De jumps with joy after seeing her fiance

Sreejita De's fiance Michael enters the Bigg Boss house. After seeing Michael, Sreejita jumps with joy and hugs and kisses him.

Archana has a fun conversation with Sreejita's fiance

Archana tells Michael that she always wanted to talk to a foreigner and had a hilarious conversation with him. She teaches Michael her famous dialogue 'maarte maarte mor bana dungi' and Michael says this to Sreejita.

Simi Garewal in the house

Simi Garewal makes an iconic entry into the Bigg Boss house and returns in her iconic style. She asks questions and gives some choices to the contestants.

Simi Garewal asks Priyanka to choose between stardom and love

Simi Garewal asks Priyanka if she will choose stardom or love. To this Priyanka says, "I would prefer to choose the plate of love because at the end of life being happy is all that matters."

Simi Garewal asks Shalin to choose between Chicken or Tina

When Simi asks Shalin to choose between chicken or Tina, Shalin says chicken. He says, "Even if there was anything other than chicken on the plate he would prefer to choose that and not Tina Datta."

The contestants left in the house are-- Nimrit Kaur, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chhar Choudhary and Sreejita De.