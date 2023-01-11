Bigg Boss 16 Written Update Jan 11: Tina's Mother Mistakenly Hugs Sreejita, Leaves Contestants In Splits

Bigg Boss Season 16 is at the top of the TRP charts as the contestants are trying their best to win this game. The new and interesting tasks have kept the audience hooked to their screens and in every episode, we see a new drama unfolding inside the house. Moreover, Bigg Boss is trying his best to create difficulties for the contestants and is playing his own game. This week, the family members of the Bigg Boss contestants entered the house, which was an emotional moment for many. Moreover, it led to some serious arguments as the family members gave their own opinions on the game.

Argument Between Nimrit and her Father

Nimrit's father advises her to play individually and try to stay away from the 'mandali'. However, Nimrit becomes upset after hearing her father's advice and breaks down in tears. Later, her father calms her down.

Tina's mother mistakenly hugs Sreejita De

Tina's mother enters the house singing a song for her. However, she mistakenly hugs Sreejita thinking it was Tina and Archana finds it hard to control her laughter. Later, the contestants make fun of the situation and imitate it as well.

Tina's mother comments on Shalin's feelings

Tina's mother says that Shalin does not have any feelings for her and asks Tina to focus on her own game. Moreover, Tina asks her mother not to create any drama with Shalin's mother.

Abdu's father gives him a video message

As Abdu's family did not come to visit him, his friend was in the house to show his support. Later, Abdu's father sends a video message to him.

Last week, the wild card contestant Vikkas Manaktala got eliminated from the show. Before that, Gautam Vig and Ankit Gupta got eliminated. However, the two will be seen in a new show together.

The contestants left in the house are-- Nimrit Kaur, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chhar Choudhary and Sreejita De.