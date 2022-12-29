Bigg Boss 16 Written Update Dec 28: Soundarya And Sreejita Kiss, Abdu And Shiv Left In Shock

Bigg Boss house has now turned into a war zone as the contestants are constantly fighting and plotting against each other to win this game. Season 16 has taken an interesting and dramatic turn after the arrival of the wild card contestants.

Vikkas And Archana Get Into A Ugly Verbal Spat

Vikkas and Archana have been getting into some serious fights since Vikkas' entry as the wildcard contestant. In the kitchen, Vikkas calls Archana 'Gawar' and comments something about her father. After this, Archana angrily says 'Baap pe jaana nahi'. Then, Archana comments on Vikkas' profession and career and makes some personal comments as well. After this, Vikkas called Archana 'neech'.

Shalin Bhanot Gets Aggressive

Archana gets into a fight with Shalin as well and comments about his personal life. Shalin becomes aggressive and breaks furniture as well. He starts crying and asks Bigg Boss to call him into the confession room. Archana later brings Shalin's ex-wife and his family into the conversation as well.

Sajid Calls Shalin's tears fake

As Shalon cries after his fight with Archana, Sajid and his friends discuss that Shalin's reaction looks fake. They also talked about Shalin and Archana's ugly verbal spat.

Sreejita and Soundarya Kiss

At night, Soundarya and Sreejita kiss each other on the lips in front of Abdu and Shiv. They are left speechless after seeing the two kiss.

Bigg Boss hosts a house party

Amid all the fights and arguments, the Bigg Boss house turns into a party house and gets a makeover. The contestants have fun and dance together.

The contestants left in the house are-- Nimrit Kaur, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chhar Choudhary, Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala.

Last week, Ankit Gupta got eliminated from the Bigg Boss house by his fellow contestants.