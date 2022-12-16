Bigg Boss 16 Written Update Dec 15: Vikkas Calls Archana 'Illiterate', Mocks Her For Losing Election

Bigg Boss 16 is becoming more interesting with the arrival of the wild card contestants and the introduction of the new tasks. This episode turned emotional for the contestants as they read the letters written by their family members for them. Meanwhile, the contestants continue to play their games to save themselves and some of them go against each other as well.

Bigg Boss 16

Archana and Priyanka fight again

In the previous episode, Archana and Priyanka fight over kitchen duties. Their fight escalated quickly when Archana tells Priyanka 'Bhauk Mat' and other contestants enjoy their fight as well. However, they patch up after solving their issues. In this episode as well, the two start fighting once again which moves Priyanka to tears.

The Magical Library

Bigg Boss gives an interesting task to the contestants and he divides them into two teams. The winning team will get a chance to enter the magical library.

Bigg Boss gives three choices to contestants

Bigg Boss gives three choices to the contestants--'Ghar ki chitthi', the fan's comment and the choice of captain.

Shalin and Nimrit Become Emotional

Shalin and Nimrit choose 'Ghar ki chiti' and become emotional after reading the letters from their family members. Shalin reads his father's letter and starts crying as well.

Vikkas and Archana get into an argument

Archana and Vikkar get into an ugly verbal spat. The latter calls Archana illiterate as their fight get personal and also comments on her losing the elections with fewer votes.

Meanwhile, in the previous episode, Shalin yells at Tina in frustration and asks her to stop her drama. He further adds that no one wants to be with a girl like Tina. Whereas, Tina also got into an argument with Soundarya. Tina tries to talk to the contestants about house duties but Soundarya interrupts her, which makes Tina angry. When Tina tries to talk to her about this issue, she does not listen.