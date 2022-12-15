Bigg Boss 16 Written Update Dec 14: Shiv, Nimrit Mock Priyanka And Archana As They Fight Again

Bigg Boss 16 has brought new twists and turns with the arrival of the first wild card contestant Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announced that three contestants will be the captain this week, which has led to an increase in arguments over the distribution of duties.

To get recent updates about the new episode of Bigg Boss 16, read these highlights of the episode.

Sajid and Nimrit Argue

Sajid sarcastically comments on Nimrit being saved in the nomination task. This led to an argument between Sajid and Nimrit where the former said that no one should question him he will save Ankit Gupta.

Priyanka and Archana Argue Again

Priyanka and Archana have had a love-hate relationship from the start of the show. The two supported each other and also got into some major arguments. In today's episode, the two got into a fight over kitchen duties and their fight escalated quickly when Archana tells Priyanka 'Bhauk Mat'. They later patch up their after solving their issues.

Nimrit, Shiv, MC Stan and Abdu Mock Priyanka and Archana's Fight

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Archana and Priyanka shout at each other and fight over kitchen duties. Seeing this, Shiv, Abdu, MC Stan and Nimrit mock them and say that who fights over kitchen duties.

Tina and Soundarya start fighting over the captaincy issue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Tina tries to talk to the contestants about house duties. But Soundarya interrupts her, which makes Tina angry. When Tina tries to talk to her about this issue, she does not listen.

Shalin Becomes Angry At Tina

Shalin and Tina have shared a good friendship inside the Bigg Boss house from the start. However, for the past few weeks, Tina and Shalin have been arguing with each other over petty things. In today's episode, Shalin yells at Tina in frustration and asks her to stop her drama. He further adds that no one wants to be with a girl like Tina.