Bigg Boss 16 Written Update Dec 29: Archana And Soundarya Call Priyanka And Ankit's Relationship 'Fake'

Bigg Boss house has now turned into a battleground as the contestants are constantly arguing about certain things and plotting against each other to save themselves. This season has turned more dramatic after the arrival of the wild card contestants and the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to win the game.

If you missed watching Bigg Boss on television, then catch up with the show by reading these latest updates.

Archana locks horns with contestants again

Archana starts yelling about the house and kitchen duties in the morning. While preparing tea, she starts arguing with Shiv. Moreover, she teases the contestants who are nominated.

Archana and Soundarya Talk about Priyanka and Ankit's relationship

Soundarya tells Archana that Priyanka and Ankit's relationship is fake and it is for the sake of the show. Archana then tells Soundarya that she thinks Ankit and Priyanka will not even talk to each other outside the show.

Contestants Become Journalists And Editors

Bigg Boss gives a new task for the contestants to save themselves. The eight nominated contestants will be the journalists, who will go against each other to create a juicy headline. Whereas, the editors will save the contestants and only seven articles will be published. The one contestant whose name will not be published in the newspaper will be saved from elimination.

Shalin and Sumbul Argue

Sumbul gets saved from the nomination task, which did not sit well with many contestants. Shalin also called her a weak contestant and Sumbul lashes out at him.



Last week, Ankit Gupta got eliminated from the Bigg Boss house by his fellow contestants and said that his eviction was unfair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

“I don’t think it was fair because all the evictions that happened prior to this was as per audience voting. This time, it was based on the housemates and 6-7 housemates kept targetting me for a really long time. Had it been left to the audience, I would have still been inside the house,” Ankit Gupta told Pinkvilla in an interview.

The contestants left in the house are-- Nimrit Kaur, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chhar Choudhary, Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala.