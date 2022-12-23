Bigg Boss 16 Written Update Dec 22: Sreejita De Calls Tina Datta 'Home-Breaker', Talks Behind Her Back

Bigg Boss Season 16 has become more interesting as the contestants are trying their best to win the game. A new drama has been unfolding in every episode as the contestants have turned into rivals. From saving themselves from nominations to the ration task, the contestants have left no stone unturned to win the game.

Read these highlights to get the latest updates of the show:

Sreejita De Calls Tina 'Sadist' And House-Breaker:

Sreejita De talks about Tina behind her back and tells Soundarya that Tina has tried to 'break the house' of many people. Later, she also calls Tina a 'sadist'. For the unversed, Sreejita De was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. However, she made re-entry as a wild card contestant.

MC Stan receives a letter from his home

MC Stan receives a letter from his family members which asked him to stay strong in the house. In the previous episodes, Sajid Khan, Nimrit, Sumbul and Shalin also received letters from their family members.

MC Stan chooses Priyanka over Archana

MC Stan chooses Priyanka over Archana to read the letter from the family members. Archana becomes emotional and cries because of that. Bigg Boss also tries to console Archana for not receiving the letter.

Ankit talks about his health issues

Ankit tells Shalin that he has been facing some health issues due to excessive smoking.

As per reports, Abdu Rozik is likely to enter the show once again in the Weekend Ka Vaar Episode. There was no elimination last week but Abdu had to leave the Bigg Boss house for some time.

Bigg Boss also got into a controversy after some contestants pulled a prank on Abdu last week which left the internet divided. Abdu's management agency issued an official statement regarding this issue and called the behaviour 'inappropriate and discriminatory'.

The contestants left in the house are-- Nimrit, Sajid, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Priyanka, Ankit, Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala.