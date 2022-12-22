Bigg Boss 16 Written Update Dec 21: Tina Datta Left In Tears After MC Stan Questions Her Friendship

Bigg Boss Season 16 has taken a dramatic turn after the game inside the house has become more intense and serious The contestants have turned into rivals and are trying their best to win the game. From the ration task to save themselves from nominations, the contestants are giving their 100 per cent to play the game and survive in the show.

Read these highlights to get the latest updates of the show:

Priyanka chose Ankit over Rs 25 lakhs

In the episode, Bigg Boss gave a choice to Priyanka-- save Ankit from nominations or save Rs 25 lakh cash prize. Priyanka chooses Ankit over the money from the eviction.

Tina becomes emotional after arguing with MC Stan

Tina Datta and MC Stan talk about the nominations in the bathroom. During the discussion, Stan question Tina's friendship with him and this leaves Tina in tears.

The Ration Task

Bigg Boss gives an interesting task to the contestants in which the contestants have to remain non-reactive to any activity from outsiders.

Sajid receives a letter from Farah Khan

Sajid Khan receives a letter from his sister and filmmaker Farah Khan and does not react after reading it.

Sumbul becomes emotional after reading her father's letter

In the task, Sumbul receives a letter from her father and becomes after reading it. However, the contestants had to remain non-reactive to any activity from outsiders. The contestants think they have lost the ration because of Sumbul.

Last week, there was no elimination but Abdu had to leave the Bigg Boss house for some time.

Some contestants pulled a prank on Abdu last week which left the internet divided. Abdu's management agency issued an official statement regarding this issue and called the behaviour 'inappropriate and discriminatory'.

His management company stated, "The IFCM team feel saddened and shocked that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate discriminatory behaviour in the Bigg Boss House. It is morally unfitting to employ manipulative tactics and play with an innocent person's emotions for one's own malicious benefit, especially someone who doesn't fully comprehend the rationale behind a certain activity and take undue advantage of their simplicity and kindness.”

The contestants left in the house are-- Nimrit, Sajid, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka, Ankit, Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala.