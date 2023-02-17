'Bigg Boss 16' Winner MC Stan Surpasses SRK's Popularity Record On Social Media? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss Season 16 winner MC Stan has been surpassing the likes of the B-town superstars. The rapper has now beaten Shah Rukh Khan in terms of popularity on social media. Stan broke SRK's previous Instagram live session record of roughly 255k views.

According to a report in BollywoodLife.com, MC Stan recently held an Instagram live session which was viewed by over 541K viewers. Not only did he surpass King Khan's record, but he also breached Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, and Abdu Rozik's records.

MC Stan has already surpassed a major Bollywood celebrity's record for popularity twice. Earlier, according to reports, Stan's Bigg Boss 16 winning post with Salman Khan received a record number of likes and even outperformed the posts of Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli in terms of popularity. Salman and Stan's photo received more than 7.4 million likes.

After Bigg boss



Priyanka insta live :- 80k

Archana insta live :- 22k

Shalin insta live :- 20k

Abdu insta live :- 28k



Total 151k

Mc Stan :- 541k



At this moment this guy is probably the most popular guy in India! I think sare contestant Total bhi 541k nahin hoga #McStan pic.twitter.com/VuuEFfSMKD — JᎥyadur🏀 (@iamJiyadur_) February 16, 2023

Recently, MC Stan defeated the top five contestants, including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam, to win the "Bigg Boss 16" title. In addition to the trophy for the winner, he also received a car and cash worth Rs. 31.80 lakh as prizes.

At the age of 12, Stan, whose true name is Altaf Tadavi, started performing in front of crowds. His family has not been extensively discussed, but his poor upbringing in a Pune city slum has played a significant role in his literature.