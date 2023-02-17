OPEN IN APP

'Bigg Boss 16' Winner MC Stan Surpasses SRK's Popularity Record On Social Media? Here's What We Know

Popular rapper MC Stan has breached megastar Shah Rukh Khan's record in terms of popularity on social media.

By Swati Singh
Fri, 17 Feb 2023 03:37 PM (IST)
Bigg Boss Season 16 winner MC Stan has been surpassing the likes of the B-town superstars. The rapper has now beaten Shah Rukh Khan in terms of popularity on social media. Stan broke SRK's previous Instagram live session record of roughly 255k views.

According to a report in BollywoodLife.com, MC Stan recently held an Instagram live session which was viewed by over 541K viewers. Not only did he surpass King Khan's record, but he also breached Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, and Abdu Rozik's records. 

 
 
 
MC Stan has already surpassed a major Bollywood celebrity's record for popularity twice. Earlier, according to reports, Stan's Bigg Boss 16 winning post with Salman Khan received a record number of likes and even outperformed the posts of Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli in terms of popularity. Salman and Stan's photo received more than 7.4 million likes.

Recently, MC Stan defeated the top five contestants, including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam, to win the "Bigg Boss 16" title. In addition to the trophy for the winner, he also received a car and cash worth Rs. 31.80 lakh as prizes.

At the age of 12, Stan, whose true name is Altaf Tadavi, started performing in front of crowds. His family has not been extensively discussed, but his poor upbringing in a Pune city slum has played a significant role in his literature.

