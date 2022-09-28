Bigg Boss 16: Who Is Abdu Rozik, First Contestant To Enter Salman Khan's Reality Show

ONE of the highly-loved reality shows 'Bigg Boss' is set to return to TV screens with a brand new season. Hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, the show is filled with high-voltage drama, entertainment, gossip, and romance. Now, the show has confirmed its first contestant who will be entering the house. On Tuesday, Salman Khan revealed the first contender of the show who is Tazakistan performer Abdu Rozik during a press event held in Mumbai Tuesday evening.

During the event, the Abdu impressed the audience as well as Salman by singing 'Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke' from the star's 1989 romantic film 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. Further, when Rozik was asked who are his favourite actors, the singer replied with names including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Who is Abdu Rozik?

Abdu Rozik, the very first contestant of the reality show is a Tajikistan singer, who has made a record for being the world's shortest singer. However, Rozik is not a minor, he is around 19 years old and eligible to step into the Bigg Boss house. Born in Tajikistan, Abdu belongs to a family of gardeners.

The 19-year-old is famous because of his Tajik rap song called 'Ohi Dili Zor'. Apart from that, Rozik also made headlines when his upcoming MMA fight was doing rounds on the internet. The singer has a YouTube Channel named Avlod Media which has more than 580k subscribers.

Apart from the reality show, Rozik will also be seen in Salman Khan's film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

As per information received by several YouTubers, Rozik suffered from rickets in his childhood. His family was not financially stable to get him treated, which eventually resulted in Rozik's height getting stagnant at a young age. However, an official report regarding the same is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, at the time of the event, Rozik gave a broad smile and said, “I love going to the Bigg Boss house…excited, bahut excited!”

“I love you, everyone, please support me as (I am) Chota Bhaijaan, please support me, please vote for me! Please don’t fight with me…I love you,” Rozik added, soon after Salman informed the audience that Abdu is not a minor, and is older than 18 years, and is very much eligible to participate in the game.