Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Slams Sumbul Touqeer's Father For Lying | Watch Promo

BIGG BOSS 16 is becoming more intense day by day as contestants are creating drama and controversy for their viewers every day. The newly released promo of Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar showed Salman Khan's weekly entry and summoning of the contestants.

However, the episode is going to be more intense as Salman Khan has organized a parent panel on stage by welcoming Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father, Tina Datta's mother and Shalin Bhanot's father.

In the promo, Salman Khan reprimanded Sumbul's father for claiming that he was in the hospital as an excuse to talk to his daughter inside the show where the latter went ahead and discussed the insights of the house going against the rules of the show.

As Bigg Boss leaked the conversation between the father-daughter, the conversation revolved around abusing and tarnishing the image of Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta.

Netizens thus are raising questions on the actions of Sumbul and her father. Tina Datta's mother on the other hand was seen questioning Sumbul's father's 'Sanskars' he asked why she hasn't apologized on her daughter's behalf for the things Tina had said on national television.

Tina Datta's mother was seen furious as she quickly stated, "I have sent my daughter to Bigg Boss and not Kindergarten." Shalin's father also joined the conversation by calling out on Sumbul's father schooling him for using the word 'aukat.'

Netizens are highly anticipating and excited for the new Weekend Ka Vaar episode to be telecasted soon. Viewers can see Bigg Boss 16 on colors at 10:00 PM every day and can also watch the episodes and uncut scenes on the Voot app.